AccuWeather: Less Humid Wednesday, But Still Hot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another hot, humid day with a high of 93 and a heat index near 100 at times. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect everywhere except the Lehigh Valley, Berks and Lancaster counties until 8 o'clock this evening.
TONIGHT: It's partly cloudy, warm and humid. Some isolated evening storms could develop, mainly south of Philadelphia, with heavy downpours and some gusty winds. The low is 75.
WEDNESDAY: Some sun will mix with clouds and it's still hot and humid in the morning. The humidity will probably drop off a bit during the afternoon. The high is 93.
THURSDAY: It's hot again, with mostly sunny skies, moderate humidity and a high of 94.
FRIDAY: This is a partly sunny day with our high dipping to a more comfortable 88. Some spotty storms may pop-up in the afternoon, especially south of Philadelphia.
SATURDAY: Look for another partly sunny, seasonably warm day with a high around 89. The latest model information suggests a dry day.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with a seasonably warm high of 88. A very spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out late in the day.
MONDAY: The hot returns to some degree with a high of 90. It's partly sunny and dry.
TUESDAY: This is yet another partly sunny, warm day with a high of 86.
