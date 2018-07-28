AccuWeather: Less Humid

WEATHER

SATURDAY: Turning less humid during the afternoon. Look for a combination of sun and clouds. A pop up shower or thunderstorm is possible down at the shore, but most inland locations stay dry today. High 87.

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 62-68.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 86.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with some rain arriving late in the day. Heavy downpours likely at night. High 86.

TUESDAY: Warm and very humid. A shower or pop up thunderstorm is possible during the day. High 86. Heat Index 91.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very muggy. A shower or thunderstorm is likely during the afternoon. High 88.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.

FRIDAY: Warm and humid. Expect partly sunny skies with a shower in spots. High 85.

