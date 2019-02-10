AccuWeather: Less Wind Sunday, Wintry Weather Monday and Tuesday

The ECMWF (European Model) shows the light snow falling very early Monday morning. Most areas are looking at a coating to 1". Isolated heavier amounts are possible. This is NOT a big storm, but the timing is lousy. Allow yourself extra time and drive slow. pic.twitter.com/HWSzt50QrT — Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) February 9, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5129988" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Melissa Magee reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 9, 2019.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with diminishing winds. Lows 12-20.SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, still cold. High 40. Light snow develops after midnight.MONDAY: Light snow during the morning hours tapering off to flurries by midday (general 1" to 2" with locally 3"). This could cause some issues for the Monday morning commute, but this is not a big storm. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with flurries from time to time. Steadier snow and sleet redevelops during the evening. High 39.TUESDAY: A bigger storm moves in early in the morning with snow initially and then a period of icing, which for some north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike could be rather lengthy. Here in Philadelphia this looks like we go from snow to sleet to plain rain as temperatures warm toward the evening hours. Likely school delays and cancellations for many areas. The hardest hit areas for snow will be up in the Lehigh Valley. We are issuing an Alert for this day. High 39.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and windy. High 46.THURSDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): Mostly sunny and chilly. High 44.FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy with rain developing late in the day. High 49.SATURDAY: Mild with morning rain. High 51.--------------------