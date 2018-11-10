WEATHER

AccuWeather: Less Wind Sunday

Chris Sowers with Accuweather during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 10, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 26-29.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Still a little breezy at times, but nearly as windy as today. High 47. Dress for winter if you're heading to the night time Eagles/Cowboys as game time temperatures drop through the 30's.

MONDAY (VETERANS DAY OBSERVED): Increasing clouds, chilly. High 51.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and damp with rain at times. Some of it will be heavy. Rain should taper by midday or early afternoon. High 56.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and very cold. It will become windy during the afternoon. High 40. Wind chills in the upper 20's, low 30's.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, chilly. High 44.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 51.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible, chilly. High 46.

