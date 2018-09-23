AccuWeather: Light Rain, Drizzle

WEATHER

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers across much of the area when you wake up. As we go through the day, high pressure will sink south into New England shutting off the rain for areas NW of Philadelphia. The city will be right on the line of whether or not it completely dries out. Hopefully by the time the Union and Eagles games begin, the showers will be over, but I would still bring rain gear and warm layers. Areas to the north will see between a trace to .10" and southern areas up to .25". High 66.

MONDAY: It's another cool start with some suburbs in the 50s. Clouds will dominate, but the high pressure in New England will push all the showers out of the areas for the day. If you live near Trenton and north, you could see some peeks of sun. Very late in the day, some showers may move back in to the western suburbs. High 70.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, and very humid with occasional rain. High 74.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and tropically humid with an afternoon downpour or thunderstorm. High 82.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible during the afternoon. High 77.

FRIDAY: Finally a nice day with lower humidity and more in the way of sunshine. High 76.

