AccuWeather: Light rain overnight

TONIGHT: Light rain is beginning to move into parts of the area, but it will be a slow advancement this evening. Overall this doesn't look like a big soaker. We are now expecting just a " to " of rainfall across the region. It likely exists the coast in the wee hours of the morning and for the morning rush we'll just have some areas of drizzle and leftover wet roads. Lows near 40.THURSDAY: We can expect a mostly cloudy and dreary day with temperatures similar to today in the lower 50s. Low pressure that passes through tonight will be sitting just off the mid Atlantic and a cold front extending out from it will be down into Virginia keeping the real warmth of 60s/70s down in the southeast.FRIDAY: A stronger area of low pressure will be passing into the Great Lakes and then into southern Canada. This will bring a warm front through Thursday evening and then a cold front on Friday midday/afternoon. We may see a few showers, but neither of these will bring much in the way of rain. In general, only less than 1/10" is likely. Temps will spike into the upper 50s on Friday with clouds early giving way to sunshine in the afternoon. As the atmosphere becomes well mixed in the afternoon look for wind gusts of 40mph as colder air starts to drain in.SATURDAY: We'll see mostly sunny skies, but the big story will be the change in how it feels. Look for sunrise temperatures around freezing and a brisk and colder high of just 36. Wind chills will be in the 20s much of the time.SUNDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds during the day. The high is a cold 38. A bit of sleet and snow is possible at night.MONDAY: A period of light snow shower can't be ruled out in the morning. Overall, though, the light snow moves out late morning and clouds dominate most of the day. The high is 39.TUESDAY: Another larger system moves in. The high is 39. It looks to start as a mix of sleet and snow then a quick change to rain. High 39.WEDNESDAY: Some additional rain is possible in the morning. It remains rather cloudy after that with a high around 42.--------------------