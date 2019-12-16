AccuWeather: Light snow changes freezing rain, then all rain today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Winter Weather Advisories gradually roll out this morning across all counties except those touching the shore. In some cases, these advisories will continue into Tuesday morning, especially in our northwest suburbs. A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain will eventually change to rain across all counties covered by the advisory.
TODAY: Look for the gradual arrival of some light snow before a change to sleet and freezing rain and then finally, a change to rain. Most accumulation will be on grassy surfaces and only totaling about a coating to 1" of snow and ice. Some areas farther north could get 2". Most roads should remain primarily wet, but some slippery conditions are possible whenever it's snowing or icing, especially in our northern and western suburbs. Use caution. It stays cold today with a high of just 37.
TONIGHT: Rain continues with some mixed precipitation lingering in northern areas near the Lehigh Valley and in the Poconos. The low is 35 in Philadelphia, but closer to freezing in northern areas.
TUESDAY: Look for periods of rain and drizzle through the morning and early afternoon. Some drying is possible later in the day. The high is a lot milder: 46.
WEDNESDAY: This looks like a partly sunny, breezy and much colder day with a high of only 38 and wind chills very often in the 20s.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and an even colder high around 29.
FRIDAY: This is another mostly sunny day and not as bitter with our high climbing to 38.
SATURDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a slightly milder high of 41.
SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny end to the weekend with an improved high around 47.
MONDAY: This is yet another partly sunny, seasonable day with another high around 47.
