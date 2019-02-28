AccuWeather: Light Snow Early Friday, Larger Storm Late Sunday

It was a sunny, but cool day. The high of 40 degrees in Philadelphia was seven degrees below average. This is the calm before the snow.Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Philadelphia and the immediate Delaware Valley from 1am to 10am Friday for light snow that will complicated the morning commute.TONIGHT: It's rather cloudy and cold. The low dips to 28. Some light snow arrives after midnight and overtakes the entire region by dawn. Even though accumulations are light, some roads could become slippery.FRIDAY: Snow in the morning tapers off after about 8-9 a.m.Much of the area will see 1" to 2". There will be slightly lower totals of a coating to 1" from the northern Lehigh Valley into the Poconos. A hot spot of 2" to 3" looks to finger out along the mason Dixon line northward into Lancaster, Chester and southern Berks counties.The midday hours of Friday will be cloudy, but dry. Then a round of rain moves in late Friday and for much of the night Friday. With a highs of only 37, it will be a raw and damp evening. Areas far northwest may even see a mix or some snow mixing back in Friday night.SATURDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with showers and drizzle, especially in the morning. It's another cool day, with a high of 43.SUNDAY: A large scale storm pulls out of the deep south, bringing our area a threat of rain and snow. The day begins with clouds and perhaps some sun. By the afternoon, clouds thicken and precipitation arrives. The high hits 44.The exact track remains uncertain, but it will be moisture loaded. At this point a most likely track will be right along the coastal plain meaning the following:Arrives Sunday: 3pm to 6pm.Heaviest is overnight on SundayEnds by dawn on MondayThe all snow zone looks to be from the Poconos/central Pa on northwest.For I-95 and northwest we look to have some brief snow and then going to mainly rain.For areas southeast of I-95 in Delaware and much of South Jersey this will be an all rain event.For now the corridor of heavy snow looks to setup inland from the I-95 corridor, very similar to what we have seen with most storms this winter. We will continue to watch this before releasing any expected totals.MONDAY: Some lingering snow and/or rain is possible early in the morning. After that, skies clear and strong, gusty winds develop. The high is 40 rather early in the day with temperatures falling during the afternoon.TUESDAY: This is an unseasonably cold day with partly sunny skies and a high of 31.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly cloudy skies and continued cold with a high around 30 Some snow or flurries can't be ruled out.THURSDAY: There's no rest for the winter coats. Look for partly sunny skies and another cold high around 34.--------------------