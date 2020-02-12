AccuWeather: Light snow/rain this morning, more snow Wednesday night thru Friday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some light snow is likely in our far northwestern suburbs this morning before tapering off in the early to mid-afternoon. It's mainly light rain everywhere else. Some late day sun is possible. Today's high will be 40.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect today in northern Bucks, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties, as well as the Poconos. Slippery travel is possible this morning and perhaps into the afternoon. Anywhere from a coating to a couple inches accumulation is possible.
TONIGHT: We'll see clearing, but it's cold and a bit brisk with lows of 26 in Philadelphia and outlying suburbs dipping closer to 20.
WEDNESDAY: Look for limited sunshine and a blustery, cold wind. The high drops to 34 with wind chills in the 20s. Some light snow is possible at night.
THURSDAY: We are keeping eyes on a late week pattern which will feature a sprawling arctic high bringing cold air to the region with highs at or below freezing for several days in a row. We're also looking at some snow, as several pieces of energy eject eastward in a track to our south. While these are all strung out and not one consolidated ball of energy, they will be close enough to produce an extended period of on-and-off light snow beginning Wednesday night and lasting into Friday. Accumulations will be gradual and slow, but by the time Friday's lunch hour rolls around, we could find several inches of additional snow on the ground. How much we get will depend on an ongoing battle setting up between dry arctic air to the north and Gulf moisture to the south. At least a few inches seems reasonable. 6" is not out of the question somewhere as well. But again, this will not be a sudden thump of snow, but gradual, lighter stuff which should be fairly easy to shovel in shifts. Thursday's high only reaches 32.
FRIDAY: Some lingering light snow is possible. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and continued cold. The high is 30 with a brisk breeze giving us wind chills in the 20s.
SATURDAY: It stays cold. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of just 29.
SUNDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): This is a mostly cloudy, cold day with a period of snow or some flurries possible. The high is 30.
MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Arctic air settles into the region with partly sunny skies, morning low of 13 and an afternoon high of just 27.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely with some afternoon or night time snow not out of the question. Our high improves to 38.
