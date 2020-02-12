weather

AccuWeather: Light snow/sleet/rain tonight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist David Murphy says while we won't see a lot of snow tonight, slippery travel is still possible, especially in the Pennsylvania suburbs where some freezing rain may occur at times.

TODAY: We'll see mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine poking through at times. Winds are light and it's far less harsh than it was over the weekend with a high of 40.

TONIGHT: Rain will arrive early in the evening in South Jersey and Delaware with some light snow eventually working its way into areas closer to I-95 and the northern suburbs. Snow will eventually mix with sleet and freezing rain overnight. We're only expecting a coating to 1" in most areas that see snow with a possible 1-2" in some NW suburbs. While this is a minor event, slippery road conditions are still possible wherever snow or other types of wintry precipitation occurs. The low is 31.

TUESDAY: Some lingering light snow and ice will quickly change over to light rain in most of the area during the morning, with a wintry mix potentially hanging around longer in northwest suburbs. There may be minor ice accumulation north and west of the I-95 corridor, so take it slow on untreated surfaces. Temperatures should climb above freezing during the morning in most areas. Our high is 38.

WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 42. It may be a bit brisk.

THURSDAY: This is a cloudy, windy day with a high of 38. A southern storm passes by and will probably be close enough to bring snow showers to the southern half of the region, especially during the morning. For now, this looks like a minor event for us, but it deserves watching since the storm itself is relatively strong and a shift north would mean a more significant snowfall across more of the region. That's not what it looks like currently, however.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies return along with a blustery wind. It's also colder with a high of just 32.

SATURDAY: We're looking at a mostly sunny, cold start to the weekend with a high of 36.

SUNDAY: More clouds arrive. It's a bit milder with a high of 42.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance for some rain, which could begin as a wintry mix of snow and rain if it comes in earlier enough in the morning. The high is 44.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
What is self-destructing sunshine?
2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded
Montco community members take new measures amid Code Blue advisory
Christmas Eve storm causes flooding, power outages
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New details revealed after family found dead in Chester Co.
New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni arrives in Philadelphia
2nd vaccine shots postponed for some first responders
N.J. vaccine hotline flooded with calls on first day
6-year-old boy missing from Montco found; 2 men in custody
Accused Capitol rioter's brother is Secret Service agent
CDC: Only 10 of 4M with Moderna vaccine had severe allergic reaction
Show More
Signing 'Buy American' order, Biden pushes for COVID-19 relief
Rudy Giuliani sued for more than $1B by Dominion Voting
House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
Pa. congresswoman speaks about impeachment trial
SpaceX launches record number of satellites into orbit
More TOP STORIES News