AccuWeather: Light Winds, Slightly Warmer Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another breezy, cool day with a high of only 63 degrees in Philadelphia. That's 12 degrees below average, continuing the trend of a chilly May.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. The winds die down. The low dips to a cool 47 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the upper 30s.
THURSDAY: We see a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with light winds and a rebound in temperatures. The high improves to 70.
FRIDAY: Finally, the high pressure center that's been blocking a rainmaker to our west for several straight days, begins to erode and that storm system drives east. The result is a cloudy day for us with some showers moving in mid day and continuing, on and off, overnight. The high hits 71.
SATURDAY: It's still unsettled with lots of clouds in place and scattered showers and downpours. It's slightly warmer with a high of 74.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun and overall, this is a much better-looking day than Friday and Saturday. The high dips to 71.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): This looks like a gorgeous holiday, even though you may be spending it with a smaller group than usual. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 71.
TUESDAY: The weather turns warmer with partly sunny skies and a high of 77.
WEDNESDAY: We'll see intervals of clouds and sun with a shower or a thunderstorm possible. The high is 82.
