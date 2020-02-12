Weather

AccuWeather: Light Winds, Slightly Warmer Tuesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another breezy, cool day with a high of only 63 degrees in Philadelphia. That's 12 degrees below average, continuing the trend of a chilly May.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. The winds die down. The low dips to a cool 47 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: We see a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with light winds and a rebound in temperatures. The high improves to 70.

FRIDAY: Finally, the high pressure center that's been blocking a rainmaker to our west for several straight days, begins to erode and that storm system drives east. The result is a cloudy day for us with some showers moving in mid day and continuing, on and off, overnight. The high hits 71.

SATURDAY: It's still unsettled with lots of clouds in place and scattered showers and downpours. It's slightly warmer with a high of 74.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun and overall, this is a much better-looking day than Friday and Saturday. The high dips to 71.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): This looks like a gorgeous holiday, even though you may be spending it with a smaller group than usual. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 71.

TUESDAY: The weather turns warmer with partly sunny skies and a high of 77.

WEDNESDAY: We'll see intervals of clouds and sun with a shower or a thunderstorm possible. The high is 82.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search databases of COVID-19 numbers at Pa., NJ nursing homes
Biggest words in employment right now: contact tracing
Man set multiple fires in North Philadelphia: Police
Philly reports 103 new deaths due to matching databases
Daryl Hall - Patti LaBelle - Questlove - Amos Lee - And those are just a FEW of the names
NJ, other states, work to fight coronavirus misinformation
SNAP recipients can soon get online groceries in Pennsylvania
Show More
Delaware retailers can begin to operate by appointment
Caught on camera: Suspect spray-paints swastikas in Center City
Car, motorcycle dealers and bike shops reopen in New Jersey
iPhone software update makes it easier to unlock while wearing a mask
Study: People who recover from COVID-19, test positive again not contagious
More TOP STORIES News