AccuWeather: Limited Sunshine, But Comfortable Sunday

By Brittany Boyer
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today felt a lot better than Friday. We made it to 79 degrees in Philadelphia. The clouds were a bit stubborn and it looks like we'll experience the same on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible across the region, lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: There may be a stray shower early otherwise it's a mostly cloudy day with a late day shower or thunderstorm. The best chance for a t-storm will be for counties far west and north, high 78.

MONDAY: A leftover shower is possible to start off the morning with cloudy skies. Clouds will decrease into the afternoon with partly sunny skies, high 83.

TUESDAY: A shower early, otherwise it's a mix of sun and grounds, high 81.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity, high 78.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 80.

FRIDAY: A warmer airmass moves in. We'll enjoy partly sunny skies, high 88.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sunshine with a shower possible, high 84.

