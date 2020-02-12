PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today felt a lot better than Friday. We made it to 79 degrees in Philadelphia. The clouds were a bit stubborn and it looks like we'll experience the same on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible across the region, lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
SUNDAY: There may be a stray shower early otherwise it's a mostly cloudy day with a late day shower or thunderstorm. The best chance for a t-storm will be for counties far west and north, high 78.
MONDAY: A leftover shower is possible to start off the morning with cloudy skies. Clouds will decrease into the afternoon with partly sunny skies, high 83.
TUESDAY: A shower early, otherwise it's a mix of sun and grounds, high 81.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity, high 78.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 80.
FRIDAY: A warmer airmass moves in. We'll enjoy partly sunny skies, high 88.
SATURDAY: Clouds and sunshine with a shower possible, high 84.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Limited Sunshine, But Comfortable Sunday
WEATHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News