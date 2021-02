AccuWeather: Lingering Light Rain and Snow into Friday

EMBED >More News Videos Meteorologist David Murphy says snow this morning will taper to more spotty show showers in the afternoon and evening, but roads will still be slippery.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The bulk of our latest winter storm ended early this afternoon. From the I-95 corridor on northwest, a general 3-6" fell with a narrow band of 6-10" centered right along the Pennsylvania Turnpike,where the strongest upward motion met the location where temperatures remained just cold enough for mainly snow. Much of South Jersey mixed with sleet really quickly limiting totalsTONIGHT: It'll be cloudy, with a light wintry mix possible at time. Temperatures hold near steady.FRIDAY: A light mix is possible in the morning and perhaps into the afternoon. A few spots could pick up at additional coating to an inch of snow. It's mostly cloudy otherwise. Look for a chilly breeze, although the afternoon will be a bit milder with a high of 36.SATURDAY: Colder air rifles back into the region again. Look for a partly sunny, brisk day with a high of just 34 and wind chills in the 20s.SUNDAY: We remain dry for the second half of the weekend, but it's still on the cold side. Look for sunny breaks and a high of 36.MONDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with snow and rain showers at times. Any snow is probably limited to the morning as the afternoon high rises to a more comfortable, seasonable 40.TUESDAY: A sprinkle or flurry can't be ruled out in the morning. Otherwise, look for a partly sunny, seasonable afternoon with a high of 45.WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny, breezy and mild with our afternoon high shooting all the way up to 51.THURSDAY: We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with the chance of a shower, and a mild high of 55.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app