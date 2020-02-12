weather

AccuWeather: Lingering Snow Showers Move Out, Black Ice Overnight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Light snow and freezing rain moves out this evening. But, dropping temperatures will lead to black ice. So, please be careful!

TONIGHT: Clouds break and temperatures drop to 25 in Philadelphia.

SATURDAY: Colder air rifles back into the region again. Look for a partly sunny, brisk day with a high of just 34 and wind chills in the teens and low 20s.

SUNDAY: We remain dry for the second half of the weekend, but it's still on the cold side. Look for sunny breaks and a high of 36.

MONDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with some snow and rain showers at times. Any snow is probably limited to the morning as the afternoon high rises to a more comfortable, seasonable 40.

TUESDAY: A sprinkle or flurry can't be ruled out in the morning. Otherwise, look for a partly sunny, seasonable afternoon with a high of 45.

WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny, breezy and mild with our afternoon high shooting all the way up to 51.

THURSDAY: We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with the chance of a shower, and a mild high of 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers possible. The high drops to 41.

