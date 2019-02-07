AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, 50s Today

A bit of drizzle in the morning gives way to a mainly dry afternoon, but it will be a bit dreary with lots of clouds. The high is 53. It's also a bit breezy.TONIGHT: A few light sprinkles and showers are possible at times, although most of the night is dry. Some additional drizzle and fog is possible toward dawn. The low is mild for this time of year: 44.FRIDAY: Clouds and a few showers will mark the morning, before some sun returns during the afternoon. At the same time, winds will become rather gusty. The high is 57, but temperatures will tend to crash later in the day and we could be all the way back into the mid 40s by dinner time.SATURDAY: We'll see mostly sunny skies, but the big story will be the change in how it feels. Look for sunrise temperatures in the 20s and a brisk and colder high of just 36. Wind chills will be in the 20s.SUNDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds during the day. The high is a cold 38. A bit of sleet and snow is possible late at night.MONDAY: A period of light snow and sleet is possible in the morning with light accumulations (probably about a coating to 1" in most areas, the way things look now). This precipitation moves out later in the morning, but clouds dominate most of the afternoon. The high is 40.TUESDAY: Clouds are still prevalent as another, somewhat more significant system moves toward us. This one looks to start out as a mix of sleet and snow during the afternoon before a relatively quick change to rain. The high is 37.WEDNESDAY: With temperatures below freezing in the morning, our departing system may deliver a bit of snow before winding down. Clouds may break for some sun during the afternoon. The high improves to 44.THURSDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with an improved high around 48.--------------------