AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, A Bit Milder Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some light showers and drizzle in the morning are giving way to generally drier conditions in the afternoon, but it's still a mainly cloudy day with a only few sunny breaks later on. The high is a seasonable 64.
TONIGHT: Clouds remain dominant overnight with some fog and drizzle developing. The low is 55.
TUESDAY: This is another mostly cloudy day with some drizzle and fog in the morning and a few more showers possible later at night. We get another high around 64.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun, especially during the afternoon. The high hits 62. Some rain is possible later at night as the remnants of Zeta draws near.
THURSDAY: Moisture from Zeta overtakes the region and we see periods of rain through the day, some of which could be occasionally heavy. A general inch is likely, but a few areas could see more. We'll have to watch out for some flooding, especially on poor-draining roads and urban areas. The high is 61.
FRIDAY: Some lingering rain is likely as a new area of low pressure develops along a slow moving boundary. We could see an additional 1/2" or more with additional water spilling onto roads and other flood-prone spots. The high is a much cooler 50.
SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Finally, we see the clouds clear out, giving us a day of abundant sunshine and dry weather for trick or treaters. But it's also going to be chilly with an afternoon high of just 54. Temperatures in the evening will dip into the upper 40s. Remember to "fall back" when you got to bed Saturday night, as daylight saving time comes to an end.
SUNDAY: This is a sunny, very nice fall day with a high of 60.
MONDAY: Sun gives way to clouds. It's still cool with a high of 62.
