AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, A Lot Cooler Today

We have mainly cloudy skies today with some occasional sunny breaks. With a front to our south, we are also seeing a big drop in both temperatures and humidity. Today's high is only 69.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies persist. Some fog may develop by dawn in some spots. The low is a cool 58.SATURDAY: The weekend starts off with abundant cloud cover as a flow in off the ocean moistens the atmosphere. There's also the chance for some spotty drizzle at times, mainly north and west of Philadelphia in higher elevations. Our high improves slightly to 73 (only a few degrees above average).SUNDAY: We likely start the day off with low clouds, but we should break into a good deal of sunshine for the afternoon. A southerly component to the wind will return warmer air and higher humidity to the region as well. The high is 82. Cool drinks should be part of the plan at the late afternoon Eagles/Vikings game.MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): The summer-like pattern hangs on. Look for a blend of clouds and sun, humid air and a high of 83. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly north and west of Philadelphia.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still humid, but probably dry. The high is 83.WEDNESDAY: It's warm and humid with another mix of clouds and sun and a high around 82.THURSDAY: Autumnal weather remains elusive. Look for another warm and humid day. An approaching cold front will probably trigger a shower or thunderstorm, mainly at night. The high is still warm: 80.FRIDAY: With our cold front passing to the south and east, it looks like another break in the warmth and humidity is in store. However, the front may stall nearby which will keep clouds in place with possible rain at times. The high drops to 73.