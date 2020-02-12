Weather

AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, A Spotty Shower Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have mainly cloudy skies today with an occasional spotty shower and a cooler high of 49.

TONIGHT: It's still cloudy and a bit chillier with a low of 39.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will break for a little sun. A spotty, passing shower is possible at times, but most of day is dry. It's a bit milder, but still somewhat cool with a high of 55.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. The high improves a bit to 58.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun, with the chance of a spotty shower. The high remains around 58.

SATURDAY: The weekend starts out in great shape with a mix of clouds and sun and a seasonable high of 59. A few more clouds may build in later in the day and during the evening.

SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with a few sunny breaks. At the same time, a spotty shower or two is possible. The high is 60.

MONDAY: We're looking at clouds occasionally giving way to some sunny breaks. The high zips up to 67.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower here and there. The high is still mild: 67.

