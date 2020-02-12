weather

AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Below Average Temperatures

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Below Average Temperatures

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today was breezy and cool, with morning sun giving way to afternoon clouds. The high in Philadelphia hit 66 degrees, that's five degrees below average.

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and cool, with a low of 49.

FRIDAY: Clouds build back into the region and we have a chance for some rain by evening. It's also a tad cooler with a high of 65.

SATURDAY: We're in for a breezy start to the weekend with more clouds than sun with scattered showers. The high is a cool 59

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): A stalled front looks to impact us late in the day. We start off mostly sunny for morning brunch but could see some rain by dinner. It's another cool day with temperatures more than 10 degrees below average. High: 61.

MONDAY: Clouds will mix with some occasional sun. Another spotty shower can't be ruled out, especially in the morning High: 67.

TUESDAY: Finally, we're in for a completely rain-free day with mostly sunny skies and another high around 66.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun and temperatures stay a bit below average. The high is 66.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase with the chance of rain arriving. The high climbs to 68.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Warm weather brings out gardeners in Delaware County
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woodbury, N.J. volunteer firefighters under investigation
Caught on camera: 7-Eleven store clerk attacked in Bala Cynwyd
Ready to fly again? Here's what to expect at the Phila. Int'l Airport
Mother waited for 'miracle' after being separated from sons
COVID-19 variants becoming more common across Delaware Valley
La Salle University baseball team hopes to be saved
Rowan University offering up to $1,000 to vaccinated students
Show More
Philadelphia's hospitality industry hopes for relaxed restrictions
US friends sentenced to life in prison in killing of Italian police officer
97-year-old WWII nurse celebrated on International Nurses Day
Sheriff: Army trainee hijacks SC school bus with gun; 18 kids, driver safe
Scientists in the Netherlands are training bees to detect COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News