AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Below Average Temperatures

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today was breezy and cool, with morning sun giving way to afternoon clouds. The high in Philadelphia hit 66 degrees, that's five degrees below average.
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and cool, with a low of 49.
FRIDAY: Clouds build back into the region and we have a chance for some rain by evening. It's also a tad cooler with a high of 65.
SATURDAY: We're in for a breezy start to the weekend with more clouds than sun with scattered showers. The high is a cool 59
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): A stalled front looks to impact us late in the day. We start off mostly sunny for morning brunch but could see some rain by dinner. It's another cool day with temperatures more than 10 degrees below average. High: 61.
MONDAY: Clouds will mix with some occasional sun. Another spotty shower can't be ruled out, especially in the morning High: 67.
TUESDAY: Finally, we're in for a completely rain-free day with mostly sunny skies and another high around 66.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun and temperatures stay a bit below average. The high is 66.
THURSDAY: Clouds increase with the chance of rain arriving. The high climbs to 68.
