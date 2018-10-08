AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Humid Today

Clouds will rule the day with some drizzle in the morning along with a shower in the northwest suburbs. Another spotty afternoon shower is possible, mainly in the northwest. It's humid and somewhat warm with a high near 75.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies persist. It's still muggy with some areas of fog developing by morning. The low is 67.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's warmer and still sticky. The high climbs to 83.WEDNESDAY: Early sun is followed by increasing clouds. It's still warm and muggy. An afternoon or evening shower is possible. We see another high around 83.THURSDAY: All eyes are on the remnants of hurricane Michael. The storm is expected to make landfall around Tuesday on the Florida panhandle before moving north. The storm is currently expected to pass us to the south as a tropical storm or remnant low. Either way, if the storm is close enough, we can see periods of rain, some of it heavy enough to cause flooding. In general, we're calling for a warm and humid day with periods of rain likely. A spotty, drenching thunderstorm is also possible. Our high slips to 78.FRIDAY: A lingering shower is possible, but in general, we bid farewell to Michael and welcome the coolest air mass we've had so far this season. Look for partly sunny skies, a cool breeze and a high of just 65.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's even cooler with a high of 62.SUNDAY: More clouds gather and a couple of showers are possible. Sunrise temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s! The afternoon high is still cool: 63.MONDAY: It's a partly sunny, cool start to the work week. The high is 65.