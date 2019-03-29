AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Milder Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will dominate our skies today, but it's a lot milder. Look for a 10-20 mph breeze, especially later in the day. A spotty shower is possible in northern areas, but it's dry most of the time. Mild morning temperatures near 50 will climb into the 60s during the afternoon. The high in Philadelphia is 67.TONIGHT: It's mainly cloudy with a few more showers up north during the evening. Winds die down. The low is very mild: 52.SATURDAY: A frontal boundary lifts to our north and we get a surge of even milder air. Look for partly sunny skies, a mild breeze and a delightful high around 75. It's great weather for the 4 p.m. Phillies game.SUNDAY: A cold front comes through in the morning, giving us a wet start to the day with mainly light showers. We should dry out by midday or early afternoon and we see the return of sunshine later int he day. The high dips to 56 and temperatures will likely tumble into the 40s by early evening. You'll want to bring some extra gear to the night time Phillies game.MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but so does cooler weather with our high holding at around 51. It will probably be a bit breezy.TUESDAY: Sun mixes with patchy clouds. The high improves to 55. Some rain is possible at night, depending on the track of a coastal system that will be approaching from the south.WEDNESDAY: Rain is possible in the morning, depending on the location of that coastal storm. The best chance of getting wet is probably southeast of Philadelphia, but we'll need to keep an eye on this as we head into the new week. The high is 54.THURSDAY: We have a partly sunny, pleasant afternoon with a milder high of 63.FRIDAY: Clouds will mix with sun. There could be a shower or two around. The high climbs to 66.