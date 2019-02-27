AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds Today, Flurries At Night

We'll see more clouds than sun today. It's not all that windy, but colder than yesterday with a high of just 39. A passing snow shower is possible during the day in the Poconos and perhaps the Lehigh Valley.TONIGHT: It's rather cloudy with some flurries around. Some light snow is also possible overnight in the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley with a coating to 1" on the ground in some spots by daybreak.THURSDAY: We are between systems with high pressure sliding across New England and another weak wave rolling toward us from the Tennessee Valley. We'll likely see breaks of sun before clouds thicken later in the day. Our afternoon high improves to 45.FRIDAY: Some morning rain or snow showers are possible with slick spots not out of the question for the morning commute. Otherwise, it's mainly cloudy and chilly with a high of 41.SATURDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with periods of rain, especially in the morning. You might have to bring some rain gear to the Union's home opener at 1 p.m. at Talen Energy Stadium. The high: 45.SUNDAY: Clouds thicken with much colder air arriving. Look for a brisk afternoon with a high of just 41. Some ice and snow is possible at night.MONDAY: Latest models show a storm ejecting out of the southeastern U.S. which could come close enough to the coast to bring us a mix of snow and rain, perhaps making for a difficult morning commute. We'll keep you posted. The high drops to 35.TUESDAY: This is another unseasonably cold day with partly sunny skies and a high of 35.WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and continued cold with a high around 36. Some snow or flurries can't be ruled out.--------------------