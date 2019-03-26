Weather

AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Brisk and Chilly Today

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 25, 2019.

By and David Murphy
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High pressure is beginning to build toward the region, with abundant sunshine in store today. However, there's still a bit of a chilly breeze building into the area from the north and the high is only 49, so a couple layers aren't a bad idea today.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear and the winds die down as that high pressure center moves even closer. It's another cold overnight with a low of 30 in Philadelphia and the mid 20s in our cooler suburbs.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure is firmly in place overhead, knocking down the breeze and giving us another day of sunshine. Our high is still somewhat cool: 52.

THURSDAY: Are you ready for some baseball? Mother Nature is a fan this year! Look for sun mixing with a few clouds for the 3:05 p.m. Phillies Home Opener with a high of 59. Some showers are possible later at night.

FRIDAY: Clouds will limit sunshine and we can't rule out a shower at times, especially north and west of I-95. At the same time, milder air rushes up from the south ahead of an approaching front and we get a high of 67.

SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sun and it's even warmer ahead of an approaching front. The high is a warm 73. The Phillies play at 4 p.m.; it should be great weather for baseball. A shower or two is possible later at night as the front draws nearer.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible at times. The high dips to 63 and could tumble later in the day as a frontal boundary passes through. You'll want to bring some extra gear to the night time Phillies game.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but so does cooler weather with our high holding at around 55.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with patchy clouds. The high is 57.
