AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Chilly Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A cold start with temperatures in the 20s gives way to a better afternoon with mostly sunny skies, light winds and a high around 46.

TONIGHT: We have a few clouds around, but some stars showing as well. Our low in Philadelphia is 32 with some outlying suburbs in the upper 20s, but overall, it's not as cold as the previous night.

THURSDAY: More clouds build into the region ahead of the next system. Light rain moves in during the afternoon, becoming steady at night. A Flood Watch has been posted Thursday night through Friday for 1-2" of rain which will bring a threat of localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. The high is 47.

FRIDAY: Winter arrives at 5:23 p.m., but ironically, this will actually be the warmest day of the week. Look for cloudy skies, heavy rain in the morning with lingering showers through the afternoon. The high is a very mild 64.

SATURDAY: The rain is gone and we're left with a partly sunny day and a cooler high of 49. Winds could gust 40 to 45 mph at times giving us wind chills in the 30s.

SUNDAY: We see lots of sun. It's still brisk and cool. The high is 45.

MONDAY: (Christmas Eve): Clouds mix with sunshine. It looks dry, but chilly for Santa and his reindeer! The high hits 46.

TUESDAY: (Christmas Day) Clouds will mix with some occasional sunshine. There's a chance of a rain or snow shower at night. The high drops to 42.

WEDNESDAY: This is a mostly sunny, chilly day with a high around 44.
