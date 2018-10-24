AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Cooler, Gusty Winds Today

We'll see a good deal of sunshine today, but it will be cooler with a chilly, blustery wind blowing. Gusts will reach 30 mph at times, especially during the afternoon. The high is 56.TONIGHT: Look for clear skies, dipping winds, but cold overnight lows. We dip to 38 in Philadelphia with some suburbs in the low to mid 30s.THURSDAY: High pressure builds toward us from the west, knocking down the winds a bit, but keeping us cool. We'll see plenty of sunshine, an occasional breeze and a high around 54.FRIDAY: The high says "goodbye" as it slides to the east and a low pressure center becomes our dominant feature, approaching from the southwest and kicking in more clouds during the day. By evening, some rain arrives. The high is 56.SATURDAY: This is a rain day, with periods of heavy rain possible as a coastal storm passes by along our shoreline. A total of 1-2" is possible. At the same time, the storm will force strong winds through the region, gusting 30-40 mph at times. Coastal flooding is also possible. Rain may taper to more showery activity by the afternoon/evening as the storm lifts toward New England. The high is a cool 54.SUNDAY: It's still rather cloudy with some lingering showers possible in the morning. We're looking at mostly cloudy skies, otherwise. The high is 56.MONDAY: It's rather cloudy and still cool. Some additional rain is possible, mainly later in the day and at night. We get another high around 56.TUESDAY: Some lingering morning rain is possible with afternoon drying likely. Clouds mix with some afternoon sun. The high stays cool: 54.WEDNESDAY: We have a partly sunny, brisk and cool day with a high around 54.