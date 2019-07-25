Weather

AccuWeather: Lots of sun, nice and warm today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get the sunscreen and shades ready again! We have tons of sun today with low humidity and a high of 86. Winds will be light.

TONIGHT: This is another clear and comfortable night with overnight lows dipping to 68 in Philadelphia and some suburbs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: It's still sunny and warm with low humidity and a high around 87.

SATURDAY: Look for a warm, but fairly nice start to the weekend. Sun will mix with occasional clouds. A spotty shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry. It will be slightly more humid, but not too uncomfortable. The high rises to about 88.

SUNDAY: We're back to mostly sunny skies, according to the latest model trends. It's only moderately humid, but a bit hotter with a high of 90.

MONDAY: Hotter and more humid weather returns with partly sunny skies, a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon and evening and a sticky high of 92.

TUESDAY: Our hot and humid weather continues with another shower or thunderstorm possible and another high around 92.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still humid with another thunderstorm possible in some neighborhoods. The high eases a bit to 89.

THURSDAY: The warm and humid beat goes on. Look for another sticky day with a spotty storm and a high around 86.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Melrose Diner owner hopes to reopen next week after fire
Suspect electrocuted on SEPTA rail after fleeing police during arrest
School that warned about lunch debt now accepting donation
Water main break floods businesses on South Street
Toddler hurt in ride on airport conveyor belt
Argument leads to shooting at Philly basketball game, 1 critical
1 shot at Vineland apartment complex
Show More
Hahnemann staff leave messages on windows ahead of closure
Subject of Action News investigation charged with fabricating racist email
Puerto Rico governor announces resignation
Pharmacy worker shaken after armed robbery
Middletown Twp. officer charged with possessing child porn
More TOP STORIES News