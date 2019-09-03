AccuWeather: Lots of sun today, PM storm on Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for lots of sun today with somewhat lower humidity. The high is 85. At the Shore: Sunny, 79. The rip current risk is moderate.
RIP CURRENTS: There is a risk of dangerous rip currents and heavy surf for the rest of the work week, as Dorian moves north along the coast. Some communities no longer have lifeguards on duty after Labor Day which makes swimming in the ocean especially risky.
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with a low of 68.
WEDNESDAY: It's hotter and more humid with the chance of an afternoon shower or strong thunderstorm. A few of these storms could also hang around into evening. The high is 90.
THURSDAY: A front passes away from us and we get a big change. Look for partly sunny skies with a breezy and cooler afternoon. Humidity drops off during the day. The high is just 73.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are in store as Dorian passes by, probably well off the coast. Some rain is possible at times depending on the exact track of the storm, especially to the south and east of I-95, but we could also remain dry. The high is still very cool: just 69!
SATURDAY: Some sun returns and it's a pleasant and warmer afternoon with a high of 78.
SUNDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still nice with a high of 77.
MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with a pleasant high around 75. A spotty shower is possible, but most of the day is dry.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies return with a high around 78.
