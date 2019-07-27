AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny (few clouds), very warm and slightly humid. High 89. A weak sea breeze will develop down at the shore this afternoon keeping highs in the low 80's along the oceanfront.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 67-71.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. High 92. Heat Index 93.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. An isolated thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 94. Heat Index 98.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 94. Heat Index 98.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. High 88. Heat Index 90.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and sticky. A shower or thunderstorm is likely. High 87.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun, humid. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 87.

