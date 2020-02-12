AccuWeather: Low Clouds and Fog Develop Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Low clouds and patchy dense fog gave way to a sunny afternoon and a warm high of 82 in Philadelphia. At the Shore, highs will hold in the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Another round of fog is likely over night and into Tuesday morning, especially in the southeast half of the region. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued from midnight to 11am with visibilities possibly dropping to less than 1/4 mile. Always use low beams if you are driving in the fog as high beams will just reflect more light back into your eyes and make it harder to see. The low is a mild 63.
WEDNESDAY: Low clouds and fog give way to high clouds moving up from the south, with limited sunshine and another warm afternoon high around 79.
THURSDAY: Low pressure currently in the southeast lifts northwestward, pulling up very humid air. Dewpoints will rise to the upper 60s to near 70. It will also mean any showers that develop could be efficient rain makers, although most of the activity should be west of our region. The high is 76.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, warm air and oppressive humidity. Any showers or thunderstorms that form as a cold front approaches at night, could bring more drenching downpours. The high creeps up to 85.
SATURDAY: We have a partly sunny start to the weekend with a left over shower or thunderstorm possible early. This will be a day of transition with humidity dropping during the afternoon and general drying. The high is near 80.
SUNDAY: Drier air returns to the region, humidity is much lower and we get a nice, pleasant afternoon with a high of 74.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected with a relatively cool high of just 70.
TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds with a late day shower possible. The high is 73.
