weather

AccuWeather: Low clouds and fog Thursday morning

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- THURSDAY: Southerly winds will take over. Morning clouds and dense fog will gradually give way to sunshine and temperatures surge during the afternoon. Look for a high of 71.

FRIDAY: A low pressure center scooting through during the morning could fire up a few early showers and even a thunderstorm in spots. But the afternoon holds the flavor of the day with a warm, gusty wind, some sun returning and a summerlike high of 79. It will be the warmest high so far this year and very close to the record of 80 set way back in 1921.

SATURDAY (PASSOVER): Look for a sunny, somewhat breezy and cooler afternoon, but nice with a high of 67. That's still well above average for late March.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase and rain develops during the afternoon and evening. It's breezy and a bit cooler with a high of 66.

MONDAY: Breezy and even cooler weather arrives, although from a visual standpoint, this is looking like a pretty, partly sunny day. Our high slips to 54.

TUESDAY: This is another "back to reality" day with morning lows in the 30s for the first time in about a week and an afternoon high of 58. We'll see abundant sun, but this will be a reminder that the typical March chill isn't quite finished with us.


WEDNESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine, with the chance of a shower and a high of 64.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Philly officials urge residents to fight pandemic fatigue as temps rise
Video captures meteor shooting across South Jersey sky
Crowds gathered outdoors for the first day of spring
Happy first day of spring!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drexel assistant professor urging officials to halt indoor dining
Man accused of attacking parents with hammer
Pa. women make $10K less than men, and COVID's not helping
Off-duty corrections officer hit by car while helping driver on highway
Former Philly boxing venue owner hopes history can be preserved
4 suspects wanted in South Philly ambush shooting
VIDEO: Squirrel steals package from building, takes it to roof
Show More
New details released in deadly crash on Delaware Memorial Bridge
Senate confirms Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health
Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions: Officials
Adam Joseph advocates for change to blood donation policy
Business owner describes nightmare after SEPTA station closes
More TOP STORIES News