Weather

AccuWeather: Low Humidity Continues

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our stretch of high humidity ended today as more comfortable air flooded the region, with mostly sunny skies and a seasonable high of 85 degrees.

TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear, there's not much wind and it's cooler and comfortable with a low of 67 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs will dip into the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and with a continued break in the humidity. Some showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening with most of them in the southeastern half of the region, thanks to a feature sitting off the coast. A few of these storms could produce brief downpours. The high reaches 86.

FRIDAY: This looks like another nice, warm summer day with partly sunny skies and a high of 88. It's still not very humid.

SATURDAY: This is a transition day. We have a mix of clouds and sun. The humidity rises as we head into the afternoon and a spotty afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is a hotter 93.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun with a few more pop up thunderstorms possible. It's hot and humid with a high near 90.

MONDAY: We see partial sunshine. It's still hot and humid with a scattered thunderstorm not out of the question. The high is 90. If we hit 90 three days in a row, this is officially a heat wave.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's not quite as hot, but still humid with another shower of thunderstorm around. The high drops to 86.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or thunderstorm still can't be ruled out. The high sits at about 85.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Photographer punched during protest at Marconi Plaza, suspect charged
Man charged with murder after woman's body found in trash bag
Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk
Juvenile shootings up 43% since last year: Data
Water safety tips after family drowns in N.J. pool
HOMETOWN HERO: Music therapist takes sessions on road during COVID-19 pandemic
Philly officials will seek removal of Columbus statue from Marconi Plaza
Show More
Police dashcam video shows Philly protest spill onto I-676
NJ tells visitors from states with high rates to quarantine
Police investigating after woman assaulted in Wissahickon Valley Park
Many NJ indoor activities can reopen next week, but not all
Troubleshooters investigate complaints against CheapoAir.com
More TOP STORIES News