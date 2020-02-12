AccuWeather: Low Humidity, Seasonable Temperatures This Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The clouds won out once again today, but overall it wasn't a bad end to the weekend. We reached a high of 79 degrees today. The average high this time of the year is 83 degrees.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, low 65.
MONDAY: Turning partly sunny with a shower or thunderstorm around in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours and gusty winds, high 80.
TUESDAY: Showers early followed by clouds and sunshine, high 81.
WEDNESDAY: A beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and a high of 77.
THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine, high 78.
FRIDAY: Turning warmer and a bit breezy, high 83.
SATURDAY: Clouds, limited sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in some areas. High 86.
SUNDAY: So far it looks great for Father's Day! it looks like a sunny and comfortable day, high 82.
