AccuWeather: Low Humidity, Spotty Storm Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with sun today. Humidity levels are still low. A spotty thunderstorm is possible this afternoon and early this evening in a few spots. The high is a warm 86.
TONIGHT: Some patchy clouds will share space with the stars. It's cool and comfortable with a low of 67 in Philadelphia and some suburbs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: This looks like another nice, warm summer day with partly sunny skies and a high of 88. Humidity remains low and there's no rain in the forecast.
SATURDAY: This is a transition day. We have a mix of clouds and sun. The humidity rises as we head into the afternoon and a spotty afternoon or evening thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is a hotter 93.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still hot and humid with a high near 90. There's a better chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms with the approach of a cold front.
MONDAY: We see partial sunshine. It's still hot and humid with a scattered thunderstorm not out of the question. The high is 90. If we hit 90 three days in a row, this is officially a heat wave.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's not quite as hot, but still humid with another shower of thunderstorm around. The high drops to 86.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or thunderstorm still can't be ruled out. The high sits at about 85.
THURSDAY: This is yet another warm and humid day with a high of 87 and some showers and thunderstorms around later int he day.
