Weather

AccuWeather: Low humidity, sunshine on tap for Labor Day weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're turning out partly to mostly sunny today with humidity gradually dropping. There's a pleasant breeze at times. The high is a warm 85.

TONIGHT: The evening looks great with low humidity and temperatures falling through the 70s. We'll have a few patchy clouds around. The overnight low is a cool and comfortable 63.

SATURDAY: It looks like a fabulous weekend, beginning with a mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday and a high of just 79.

SUNDAY: This is another mostly sunny and delightful day with a high of 82.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Look for partly sunny skies. It might be a bit more humid, but it now appears as though any showers or thunderstorms stay well north and west of our region. The high is 84.

TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny, humid day with a possible shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening. Our high is 84.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with muggy air locked in place and some showers and thunderstorms around. The high: 83.

THURSDAY: It's still humid with partial sunshine. The high is 80. Another spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

FRIDAY: This looks like a mostly cloudy day with rain possible and a high of 78.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdelawarenew jerseypennsylvaniaphiladelphiaweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ indoor dining returns: Here's how some restaurants are keeping you safe
Man hit by stray bullet while in bed, police say
COVID-19 outbreak hits high school cheerleading squad
NYPD: Car drives through BLM protesters in Times Square
Scammers milked over $40,000 from Montco man
Pharmacy accused of price gouging gets stern warning from Pa. AG
NHL announces anti-racism, inclusion initiative
Show More
17 arrests made after protests against evictions near City Hall
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this is 'the worst thing you can do'
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom returns to ice for Game 6 after cancer battle
Philly community holds meeting on anti-Asian hate, violence
Temple University to go virtual for rest of fall semester
More TOP STORIES News