Weather

AccuWeather: Lower Humidity Monday Afternoon

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, becoming less humid. Lows 66-68.

MONDAY: After a somewhat muggy start, it will become pleasant during the afternoon. Expect a lot of sun mixed with a few clouds. High 82.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Still fairly comfortable. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: More sun than clouds, hot. High 91.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and rather humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 88.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and muggy. A thunderstorm is possible. High 88.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, but less humid. High 90.

SUNDAY: Hot with a thunderstorm possible. High 92.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 3, dies after tree branch falls at New Jersey campground
3 arrested, 1 sought after barricade situation inside Sprint store
Police: Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Center City
80-year-old homicide suspect wanted in Northampton Co.
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
'Active shooter' alert to students of Jefferson University caused by glitch, officials say
Philly fans ecstatic after U.S. wins 4th Women's World Cup title
Show More
Passengers stuck on tarmac for 5 hours at PHL
Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Mt. Laurel
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
Car, building damaged after tornado touches down in Mt. Laurel
Bucks and Delaware Counties hit with heavy rains and flooding
More TOP STORIES News