AccuWeather: Lower Humidity Monday Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, becoming less humid. Lows 66-68.
MONDAY: After a somewhat muggy start, it will become pleasant during the afternoon. Expect a lot of sun mixed with a few clouds. High 82.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Still fairly comfortable. High 89.
WEDNESDAY: More sun than clouds, hot. High 91.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and rather humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 88.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and muggy. A thunderstorm is possible. High 88.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, but less humid. High 90.
SUNDAY: Hot with a thunderstorm possible. High 92.
