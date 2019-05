Accuweather: Mainly Dry and Warm Memorial Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High pressure building in from last night's cold front brought plenty of sunshine and a gusty wind. Temperatures rose into the low 80s. But, with dewpoints in the low 50s and a breeze, it felt very comfortable.TONIGHT: Skies are clear, humidity is still low and it's a great evening to have some pre-holiday weekend fun. Look for temperatures falling through the 70s and into the 60s this evening. The overnight low is 59.SATURDAY: The holiday weekend starts off in great shape! We have a mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday with morning lows in the 60s and an afternoon high of 78. Shore: 68. Poconos: 67.SUNDAY: It's warm and more humid with a high of 90. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Shore: 82. Poconos: 78.MONDAY: (MEMORIAL DAY) It's partly sunny, still warm and less humid with a high of 84. Shore: 78. Poconos: 74.TUESDAY: A strong ridge of high pressure builds in and warm to a high of 86. It's somewhat sticky with a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.WEDNESDAY: This is a hot and humid day with partly sunny skies and a high of 92. It will feel like the mid 90s. Another late thunderstorm is also possible.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's still humid. The high hits 90, with the chance of some evening thunderstorms.FRIDAY: It's not as warm and humid. Look for partly sunny skies and a pleasant high around 82.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app