Weather

Accuweather: Mainly Dry and Warm Memorial Day Weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High pressure building in from last night's cold front brought plenty of sunshine and a gusty wind. Temperatures rose into the low 80s. But, with dewpoints in the low 50s and a breeze, it felt very comfortable.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear, humidity is still low and it's a great evening to have some pre-holiday weekend fun. Look for temperatures falling through the 70s and into the 60s this evening. The overnight low is 59.

SATURDAY: The holiday weekend starts off in great shape! We have a mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday with morning lows in the 60s and an afternoon high of 78. Shore: 68. Poconos: 67.

SUNDAY: It's warm and more humid with a high of 90. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Shore: 82. Poconos: 78.

MONDAY: (MEMORIAL DAY) It's partly sunny, still warm and less humid with a high of 84. Shore: 78. Poconos: 74.

TUESDAY: A strong ridge of high pressure builds in and warm to a high of 86. It's somewhat sticky with a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.

WEDNESDAY: This is a hot and humid day with partly sunny skies and a high of 92. It will feel like the mid 90s. Another late thunderstorm is also possible.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's still humid. The high hits 90, with the chance of some evening thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: It's not as warm and humid. Look for partly sunny skies and a pleasant high around 82.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of I-76 in New Jersey closed for emergency repairs
Jersey Shore home catches fire just after residents arrive
Camden teen sentenced to prison for murdering another teen
Driver notorious for cutting people off in Durham charged in incident with bus
Gas prices rise heading into Memorial Day Weekend
Jersey Shore celebrates the start of Memorial Day weekend
Communities prepare for Memorial Day Weekend activities
Show More
NJ school gives a surprise hero's welcome for 2 veterans
Top Memorial Day sales we are shopping this weekend
Matt Pellman's Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Planner
College student falls to death while taking photo on cliff, police say
Wrongfully convicted man free after 21 years in prison
More TOP STORIES News