weather

AccuWeather: Mainly dry today, gusty storms tonight

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Mainly dry today, gusty storms tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds are giving way to some afternoon sunshine. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible here and there, but most of the day is dry. It's also moderately humid with dewpoints in the mid-60s this afternoon and a high of 80.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of strong storms overnight, some of which could produce 60 mph wind gusts and small hail. It's likely that these occur when many of us are asleep. You might want to avoid sleeping in any bedrooms with big tree branches overhead, if that's an option.

TUESDAY: Any early showers are probably off the coast before dawn and before the rush hour gets rolling. We expect a nice mix of sun and clouds overall with lower humidity and a high around 80.

WEDNESDAY: This looks like a beautiful, pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and a high of 78.

THURSDAY: Look for another bright, comfortable day with a mix of sunshine and patchy clouds. We're looking at another high around 78.

FRIDAY: The weather turns warmer and we get a few more clouds mixing with the sun. The high is 83 with a warm breeze for much of the day.

SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sunny breaks. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in some areas. Our high reaches 85.

SUNDAY: As of now, it looks like those Saturday storms are gone by Sunday morning, leaving us with nice weather for Father's Day. We expect plenty of sunshine with a nice high of 83 and relatively low humidity. Sunday also marks the official arrival of summer at 11:31pm. It's the summer solstice when the sun's direct rays are directly aimed at the Tropic of Cancer, the northernmost point on the globe where this occurs. This day also marks the day when we receive the longest stretch of sunshine; daylight hours begin to gradually shrink moving forward.

MONDAY: Look for a nice mix of clouds and sun with a high of 84.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Authorities identify man struck, killed by lightning in NJ
Man dies after being struck by lightning on South Jersey golf course
Residents cleanup after flash floods tear through region
2.4-magnitude earthquake reported in Ocean County
TOP STORIES
Fuel spills into Delco waterways, forces school closure
Contractor finds 16 cats in wall of abandoned home
Man fatally shot during large dirt bike, motorcycle gathering: Police
Wasabi the Pekingese wins Westminster dog show
Young artist sells painting for $1K at West Chester fundraising gala
Naftali Bennett becomes Israel PM, ending Netanyahu's rule
Philadelphia Flower Show wraps up at FDR Park
Show More
Embiid and the 76ers visit Atlanta with 2-1 series lead
What to know about the delta variant first detected in India
1 dead, 14 hurt, 1 arrested after mass shooting on Austin's 6th Street, police said
'Pridezilla' takes over Royersford to celebrate LGBTQ+ community
Shooting victim found outside New Jersey Police Station in Gloucester County
More TOP STORIES News