AccuWeather: Mainly Sunny, Comfortable Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine mixes with patchy clouds today and with humidity dropping a bit during the afternoon, it looks comfortable, too. There's a very small chance of a stray shower popping up during the afternoon, but the vast majority of the region remains dry. The high is a seasonable 85.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, humidity remains low and it's a comfortable night with our low dipping to 67.
WEDNESDAY: We'll see more clouds than sun with a few scattered showers, mainly south and east of Philadelphia. But it's still not all that humid and the high slips to 80.
THURSDAY: Sun makes somewhat of a comeback, sharing the skies with occasional clouds. It's still comfortable with low humidity levels. The high is 82.
FRIDAY: Look for clouds giving way to occasional sun. A shower is possible. The high is 82. It will probably feel a bit more humid as we move through the afternoon.
SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, growing humidity and a shower or thunderstorm around during the afternoon. The high reaches 86.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still warm and humid and there's another chance of a spotty afternoon storm. The high ticks up to 89.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, humid conditions hang on. Another thunderstorm is possible. The high gets up to about 89.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, another spotty thunderstorm and a high around 88.
