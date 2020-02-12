Weather

AccuWeather: Mainly Sunny, Comfortable Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine mixes with patchy clouds today and with humidity dropping a bit during the afternoon, it looks comfortable, too. There's a very small chance of a stray shower popping up during the afternoon, but the vast majority of the region remains dry. The high is a seasonable 85.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear, humidity remains low and it's a comfortable night with our low dipping to 67.

WEDNESDAY: We'll see more clouds than sun with a few scattered showers, mainly south and east of Philadelphia. But it's still not all that humid and the high slips to 80.

THURSDAY: Sun makes somewhat of a comeback, sharing the skies with occasional clouds. It's still comfortable with low humidity levels. The high is 82.

FRIDAY: Look for clouds giving way to occasional sun. A shower is possible. The high is 82. It will probably feel a bit more humid as we move through the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, growing humidity and a shower or thunderstorm around during the afternoon. The high reaches 86.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still warm and humid and there's another chance of a spotty afternoon storm. The high ticks up to 89.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, humid conditions hang on. Another thunderstorm is possible. The high gets up to about 89.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, another spotty thunderstorm and a high around 88.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdelawarenew jerseypennsylvaniaphiladelphiaweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
People living in Philly encampments told to leave by Tuesday morning
Gun violence continues in Philly; 13 shot Monday night
Philly residents still dealing with flooding aftermath
Washington state has trapped its first 'murder hornet'
Delaware is buzzing as DNC gets underway
Michelle Obama: Vote like your lives depend on it
NJ Turnpike Authority proposes to close popular shore exit
Show More
Boy standing near ice cream truck struck by hit-and-run driver: Police
Gym owner encourages charity donations instead of charging customers
Pizza Hut to close up to 300 locations
You might notice your take home income increase next month
Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
More TOP STORIES News