AccuWeather: March Chill Setting In For An Extended Stay

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high March sun angle and an afternoon temperature of 37 degrees melted much of the snow that fell across our area last night.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies and a low of 18 degrees will lead to black ice on untreated surface. Be careful!
TUESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies and a cold high of 32. The wind chill will be stuck at 20 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will continue to mix with some clouds. It's breezy and very cold. High 27. Wind chills are just in the teens.
THURSDAY: It's not quite as harsh, but still very cold for March! We'll see partly sunny skies. High 32.
FRIDAY: Clouds will roll in and we're tracking the chance for a few snow showers or flurries in the afternoon. High 38.
SATURDAY: It's dry and not quite as cold with sunshine mixing with some clouds. High 45.
SUNDAY: Our wet weekend trend continues! We'll see mostly cloudy skies with rain. High 54.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a mild high of 53.
