AccuWeather: March Chill Setting In For An Extended Stay

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on March 4, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high March sun angle and an afternoon temperature of 37 degrees melted much of the snow that fell across our area last night.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and a low of 18 degrees will lead to black ice on untreated surface. Be careful!

TUESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies and a cold high of 32. The wind chill will be stuck at 20 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will continue to mix with some clouds. It's breezy and very cold. High 27. Wind chills are just in the teens.

THURSDAY: It's not quite as harsh, but still very cold for March! We'll see partly sunny skies. High 32.

FRIDAY: Clouds will roll in and we're tracking the chance for a few snow showers or flurries in the afternoon. High 38.

SATURDAY: It's dry and not quite as cold with sunshine mixing with some clouds. High 45.

SUNDAY: Our wet weekend trend continues! We'll see mostly cloudy skies with rain. High 54.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a mild high of 53.
