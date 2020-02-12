AccuWeather: Midweek Relief from the Heat and Humidity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a hot and humid day, with a high of 90 in Philadelphia and heat indices climbing into the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with a shower or thunderstorm possible from the evening hours until after midnight, mainly in our far north and west suburbs. Most areas remain dry, but it's warm and muggy with an overnight low of 73.
WEDNESDAY: Humidity will still be noticeable in the morning and a shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly along the shore. But during the afternoon, we dry out and the sticky air moves away to the east. The high is still warm at 87, but it should be a lot more comfortable later in the day.
THURSDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and with a continued break in the humidity. While there's still a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon, but most of the day is dry. The high reaches 85.
FRIDAY: This looks like a nice, warm summer day with partly sunny skies and a high of 88 and continued low humidity.
SATURDAY: Clouds fill in a bit, although sunny breaks are still likely. The humidity rises as we head into the afternoon. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is hotter 92.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun with a few more pop up thunderstorms possible. It's hot and humid with a high near 92.
MONDAY: We see partial sunshine. It's still hot and humid with a scattered thunderstorm not out of the question. The high is 90. If we hit 90 three days in a row, this is officially a heat wave.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's slightly cooler, but still humid with another shower of thunderstorm around. The high is 86.
