weather

AccuWeather: Mild Friday, Evening Rain

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds will give way to some sun this afternoon with a mild high of 52.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with a low of 32.

FRIDAY: We're in the warm sector to end our week and winds turn to the southwest ahead of the cold front. Clouds lower and thicken through the day, with mild high of 52. Some showers evolve into a steady rain Friday evening.

SATURDAY: Showers move out before dawn. Then, sunshine gives way to a mostly cloudy, breezy afternoon. High 46.

SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and a high of 45. But, wind chills will be stuck in the 30s, with winds gusting up to 40mph.

MONDAY: For MLK Day of Service it's mostly cloudy and just a touch cooler. High: 43.

TUESDAY: It's rather cloudy with some sunny breaks and a high of 41.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable, with a high of 42.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, with the chance of rain and snow. The high drops to 38.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded
Montco community members take new measures amid Code Blue advisory
Christmas Eve storm causes flooding, power outages
White Christmas? Here's the Christmas 2020 forecast as of now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden unveiling $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Retired Pa. firefighter threw fire extinguisher at cops during riot: FBI
Man seen carrying Confederate flag in Capitol arrested in Delaware
Temple graduate shot, killed while walking dog identified
South Jersey father, daughter lose COVID-19 battle
Barriers, police added for Pennsylvania Capitol security
Joanne Rogers, widow of iconic TV host Mister Rogers, dies at 92
Show More
Del. pastor to deliver benediction at President-elect Biden's inauguration
Request to revoke bail of men arrested during Philly vote count denied
'Counting down my breaths': Jacob Blake reflects on shooting
ShopRite, NJ pharmacies say their COVID vaccine schedules are full
Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried & Roy, dies of pancreatic cancer
More TOP STORIES News