PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds will give way to some sun this afternoon with a mild high of 52.
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with a low of 32.
FRIDAY: We're in the warm sector to end our week and winds turn to the southwest ahead of the cold front. Clouds lower and thicken through the day, with mild high of 52. Some showers evolve into a steady rain Friday evening.
SATURDAY: Showers move out before dawn. Then, sunshine gives way to a mostly cloudy, breezy afternoon. High 46.
SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and a high of 45. But, wind chills will be stuck in the 30s, with winds gusting up to 40mph.
MONDAY: For MLK Day of Service it's mostly cloudy and just a touch cooler. High: 43.
TUESDAY: It's rather cloudy with some sunny breaks and a high of 41.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable, with a high of 42.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, with the chance of rain and snow. The high drops to 38.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Mild Friday, Evening Rain
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News