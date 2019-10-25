AccuWeather: Mild, increasing clouds today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds. Winds are light. We remain dry. The high is a comfortable 68. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s later this evening as you're out having fun.
TONIGHT: Clouds continue to thicken overnight. The overnight low is 52.
SATURDAY: Clouds will continue to increase. A few showers are possible late in the day and into the evening. The high is a bit cooler: 65.
SUNDAY: Look for clouds at dawn with rain arriving during the morning. Rain continues throughout the day and into the evening with rainfall amounts totaling around .5" to 1" in most areas. Temperatures will probably be locked in the low to mid 60s for most of the day, but then bounce up a bit late in the day or evening. The high eventually reaches 69.
MONDAY: The rain is gone and we see a great bounce-back day with mostly sunny skies and a nice high of 71.
TUESDAY: Clouds increase again and some rain is possible late in the day or at night. The high settles to 67.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. More rain is possible at night. The high is still mild: 68.
THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): We'll see plenty of clouds and temperatures will likely be cooler. A shower can't be ruled out. The high is 62. Evening temperatures will slide into the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: The sun comes back, but it's brisk and cooler with a high of just 56.
