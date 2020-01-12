AccuWeather: Mild Most Of This Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and much cooler. Winds diminishing. Lows 33-39.
MONDAY: Clouds, some sun. Still mild, but not as warm. High 52.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two around during the afternoon. High 51.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with showers developing at night. High 55.
THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A stray shower is possible. It will turn blustery and chilly during the afternoon as the temperatures begin to fall. High 51 (early).
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, colder. High 38.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a wintry mix possible (rain in the city, south and east). High 46.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, colder. High 37.
