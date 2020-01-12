Weather

AccuWeather: Mild Most Of This Week

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and much cooler. Winds diminishing. Lows 33-39.

MONDAY: Clouds, some sun. Still mild, but not as warm. High 52.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two around during the afternoon. High 51.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with showers developing at night. High 55.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A stray shower is possible. It will turn blustery and chilly during the afternoon as the temperatures begin to fall. High 51 (early).

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, colder. High 38.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a wintry mix possible (rain in the city, south and east). High 46.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, colder. High 37.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend violence leaves 6 dead in Philadelphia
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan identified
13-year-old double amputee focused on becoming NFL quarterback
New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees to be announced
2 planes nearly collide at JFK, investigation underway
Woman with transplanted uterus gives birth to baby boy
Show More
Man stabbed to death in Center City
Delaware's first African American supreme court justice takes oath of office
15-year-old killed in afternoon shooting in North Philly
Patriots' Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in Beverly Hills
Crime Fighters: Who assaulted Frank Tarantella?
More TOP STORIES News