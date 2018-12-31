WEATHER

AccuWeather: Mild, Rainy New Year's Eve

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy has the latest from AccuWeather on Action News at 4 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Clouds will grow thicker during the morning and afternoon with rain gradually arriving during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will gradually rise from the 30s, through the 40s and up to about 50 near dinner time.

TONIGHT: Rain continues off and on right up to and past midnight, so bring along an umbrella if you have plans to ring in the new year tonight. Temperatures continue to rise to about 55 as the new year arrives. It stays mild overnight.

TUESDAY: It's blustery, but mild with temperatures around 60 in the morning as the Mummer's kick off their parade. Winds will gust up to 30 mph or so during the day and temperatures will dip into the mid 50s later in the afternoon, but that's still pretty nice compared to most New Year's Days around here. By the way, the record high is 64 set back in 2005 and we'll be close to that around sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: Brisk, colder conditions zip back into the region. Clouds will give way to occasional sunny breaks, but we'll see some blustery winds and a high of just 47.

THURSDAY: Clouds will tend to limit sunshine. It's still chilly with another high around 47.

FRIDAY: Look for even more clouds with the chance of some rain at times during the day. The high is again around 47.

SATURDAY: A leftover shower can't be ruled out early in the morning, but in general, clouds break for some sun and we get a nice, seasonable afternoon with a high around 49.

SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny end to the first weekend of 2019 with a high of 48. You should have no issues getting to wherever you're planning to watch the Eagles playoff game.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Our high is 46.
--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
More Weather
Top Stories
Foles leads Eagles past Redskins 24-0, into playoffs
3 cars, SEPTA bus collide in Feltonville
2018's Top Stories on 6abc.com
Funeral service held for N.J. firefighter who died on Christmas morning
Diaz leaves Temple to become Miami's new head coach
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
Woman stabbed multiple times by Tinder date
Gunman fires on car full of girls in Houston, killing child
Show More
Cincinnati Zoo's premature hippo Fiona hits big milestone
Man tries to save pet from deadly pit bull attack
Lion kills worker after escaping locked area at conservatory
Man loses foot after train runs over it in Kingsessing
2 men injured following drive-by shooting in Germantown
More News