AccuWeather: Mild, Rainy New Year's Eve

Clouds will grow thicker during the morning and afternoon with rain gradually arriving during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will gradually rise from the 30s, through the 40s and up to about 50 near dinner time.TONIGHT: Rain continues off and on right up to and past midnight, so bring along an umbrella if you have plans to ring in the new year tonight. Temperatures continue to rise to about 55 as the new year arrives. It stays mild overnight.TUESDAY: It's blustery, but mild with temperatures around 60 in the morning as the Mummer's kick off their parade. Winds will gust up to 30 mph or so during the day and temperatures will dip into the mid 50s later in the afternoon, but that's still pretty nice compared to most New Year's Days around here. By the way, the record high is 64 set back in 2005 and we'll be close to that around sunrise.WEDNESDAY: Brisk, colder conditions zip back into the region. Clouds will give way to occasional sunny breaks, but we'll see some blustery winds and a high of just 47.THURSDAY: Clouds will tend to limit sunshine. It's still chilly with another high around 47.FRIDAY: Look for even more clouds with the chance of some rain at times during the day. The high is again around 47.SATURDAY: A leftover shower can't be ruled out early in the morning, but in general, clouds break for some sun and we get a nice, seasonable afternoon with a high around 49.SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny end to the first weekend of 2019 with a high of 48. You should have no issues getting to wherever you're planning to watch the Eagles playoff game.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Our high is 46.--------------------