AccuWeather: Mild, Rainy Weather Pattern Continues

Despite a lot of cloud cover, the high in Philadelphia hit 46 degrees. That's five degrees above average for early January.TONIGHT: We get some clearing overnight. It's dry, but cold with a low in Philadelphia of 33. Some suburbs dip into the upper 20s.FRIDAY: Any morning sun gives way to increasing clouds during the afternoon, in advance of yet another rainmaker. Temps will make it to 49 degrees, despite those clouds, thanks to a southwesterly wind.SATURDAY: Rain arrives Friday night with the heaviest in the wee hours of Saturday morning. We then will deal with more showery, light rain off and on through the day. Total rainfall on the order of 1/2" to 1" with the highest totals closer to the coast and the track of the area of low pressure. The high is 48.SUNDAY: We see a return of sunshine, but gusty winds out of the northwest will reach 30 to 35 mph. Highs will reach right around 51, about 10 degrees above normal. You should have no issues getting to wherever you're planning to watch the Eagles playoff game.MONDAY: More clouds arrive and some more rain is possible during the afternoon and evening. This could begin as a brief wintry mix in northern and western suburbs before a change to rain. The high drops to 43.TUESDAY: It's still cloudy with a few more showers possible through the day. It's also a bit milder with our higher climbing to 57.WEDNESDAY: Clouds will limit sunshine, with a the chance of a shower. The high drops to 45.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and seasonably cool. The high hits 41.--------------------