AccuWeather: Mild Saturday before more rain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY Increasing clouds, milder. High 65.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with light rain developing after midnight, becoming steadier towards dawn. Lows 44-48.
SUNDAY: Cloudy, damp and chilly with periods of rain, some of it heavy at times. A rumble of thunder can not be ruled out. High 55.
MONDAY: A few showers are possible during the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 52. Wind chills in the 40's.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High 64.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 65.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty shower is possible. High 67.
