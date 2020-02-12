weather

AccuWeather: Mild start to the week, unsettled at times

By
AccuWeather: Mild start to the week, unsettled at times

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temperatures today climbed into the 80's for the fourth time this year with a nice breeze out of the southwest. Clouds will be on the increase tonight, remaining mild with a low of 63.

MONDAY: A cloudy start to the work week with with showers during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain mild with a forecast high of 78.

TUESDAY: Becoming more humid with a blend of sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening, high 84.

WEDNESDAY: Not as warm, but still remaining above normal for this time of the year. Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, becoming less humid, high 75.

THURSDAY: A beautiful day! Expect mostly sunny skies, with a more seasonable afternoon high of 68.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy skies return along with even cooler temperatures. Look for a high of 63 with a chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies will start off the weekend with a few showers around, high 62.

SUNDAY: Temperatures rebound to round out the weekend. Expect clouds and sun with the chance of rain, high 69.

