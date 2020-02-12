PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temperatures today climbed into the 80's for the fourth time this year with a nice breeze out of the southwest. Clouds will be on the increase tonight, remaining mild with a low of 63.
MONDAY: A cloudy start to the work week with with showers during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain mild with a forecast high of 78.
TUESDAY: Becoming more humid with a blend of sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening, high 84.
WEDNESDAY: Not as warm, but still remaining above normal for this time of the year. Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, becoming less humid, high 75.
THURSDAY: A beautiful day! Expect mostly sunny skies, with a more seasonable afternoon high of 68.
FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy skies return along with even cooler temperatures. Look for a high of 63 with a chance of rain.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies will start off the weekend with a few showers around, high 62.
SUNDAY: Temperatures rebound to round out the weekend. Expect clouds and sun with the chance of rain, high 69.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Mild start to the week, unsettled at times
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News