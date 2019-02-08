AccuWeather: Mild Start, Windy and Colder This Afternoon

TODAY: Some early showers end quickly. The temperature shoots up to a high of 54 at lunch time. Then: big changes! Skies clear, the winds become gusty and colder air moves in. By dinner time, we'll be down into the mid 40s.TONIGHT: It remains blustery and cold this evening with temperatures falling into the 30s as you're out on the town with an overnight low of 24. Wind chills will be in the teens overnight.SATURDAY: This is a sunny, but windy and very cold day with a high of just 36 and wind chills only rising to near 20 in the afternoon.SUNDAY: High pressure begins to exit the Mid Atlantic allowing our next weak wave of low pressure to approach from the west. This means we'll be trading morning sun for afternoon clouds. Temperatures will remain cold with a high of only 39. Overnight, a round of light snow could leave a coating, making for a few slick spots come Monday morning. This looks to be a very minor event at the moment.MONDAY: A bit of snow is possible in the morning. In the very least, some leftover slippery spots are possible from whatever falls overnight. Clouds may give way to some sunny breaks later in the day. The high is 42.TUESDAY: Another storm system approaches us and passes to the south during the day. It will probably be cold enough to see some sleet and snow in the morning, perhaps during the morning commute, before a change to rain from south to north later in the morning or during the afternoon. The high is 38.WEDNESDAY: A morning snow or rain shower can't be ruled out. Generally, clouds break for some sun during the afternoon. The high improves to 46.THURSDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): Look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 42.FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely with another high around 42.--------------------