AccuWeather: Mild this afternoon, snow/ice/rain on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ice Storm Warnings are expiring this morning in our northern suburbs with a few icy patches leftover for a while up around the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Poconos. Rain will wind down toward the end of the rush hour and clouds will give way to some sun across much of the region later today. The other nice change? It's a lot milder with a high shooting all the way up to 50 this afternoon.

TONIGHT: We have mainly clear skies, but a brisk northwest wind will return cold air to the region with our overnight low plunging to around 23.

WEDNESDAY: We get a break from any precipitation and we should see a good deal of sunshine mixing with occasional clouds. Unfortunately, we'll be needing that heavy winter coat with our high only reaching 36. A brisk breeze will make it feel a bit colder.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return with snow gradually pulling into the region in the morning before changing to an icy mix and eventually to rain. It may be late in the day before this final changeover occurs in Philadelphia. Northwest suburbs may take even longer. As of now, several inches of snow seems likely, in the least, with a 3-6" band not out of the question somewhere in the region. These numbers could change, of course, and will depend on how quickly warmer air can march up from the south and shut-off the flakes. That timing is still not certain.
No matter what, it's a cold day with a high around 34.

FRIDAY: Clouds will break for some sun. It's breezy and milder with a high of 42.

SATURDAY: Colder air rifles back into the region again. Look for a sunny, but brisk day with a high of just 34.

SUNDAY: We remain dry for the second half of the weekend, but it's still on the cold side. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 38.

MONDAY: Another round of morning snow or rain is possible. Otherwise, it's a mostly cloudy start to the work week with a high of 43.

TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, milder afternoon with a high of 46.

