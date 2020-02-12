AccuWeather: Mild this afternoon, snow/ice/rain Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds are giving way to some sun across much of the region today. It's also a lot milder with our high shooting all the way up to 50 this afternoon.
TONIGHT: We have mainly clear skies, but a brisk northwest wind will return cold air to the region with our overnight low plunging to around 23.
WEDNESDAY: We get a break from any precipitation and we should see a good deal of sunshine mixing with occasional clouds. Unfortunately, we'll be needing that heavy winter coat with our high only reaching 36. A brisk breeze will make it feel a bit colder.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return with snow gradually pulling into the region during the morning before changing to an icy mix and eventually to rain later in the day or at night. As of now, several inches of snow seems easily achievable, with a 3-6" band not out of the question somewhere in the region. These numbers would go up if the change to ice and rain is delayed. That timing of that change is still not certain and so it's hard to pinpoint snowfall amounts as of now. No matter what, it's a cold day with a high around 34.
FRIDAY: Clouds will break for some sun. It's breezy and milder with a high of 42.
SATURDAY: Colder air rifles back into the region again. Look for a sunny, but brisk day with a high of just 34.
SUNDAY: We remain dry for the second half of the weekend, but it's still on the cold side. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 38.
MONDAY: Another round of morning snow or rain is possible. Otherwise, it's a mostly cloudy start to the work week with a high of 43.
TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, milder afternoon with a high of 46.
